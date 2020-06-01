Share Facebook

Rogue Amoeba has released Airfoil 5.9, substantially improving the built-in Lagutin Equalizer with a sparkline indicator in the Presets menu as well as custom Preset saving and editing. The wireless audio broadcasting app updates MiX16 track title support, improves the Alerts window to place all errors and notices in one place for easy reference, enhances Spotify track title retrieval performance and speeds up track titles from other sources (Music, iTunes, and VLC), adds clarity to the Balance slider in the Effects window, does a better job at hiding duplicate device entries, and ensures that the app correctly detects the system theme in macOS 10.15 Catalina. Rogue Amoeba also updated Audio Capture Engine to version 11.1.5 with fixes for capturing audio from Google Chrome’s Progressive Web Apps and workarounds for issues with Bluetooth. ($29 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 19.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)