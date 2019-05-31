AirPort Base Station Firmware Update 7.9.1

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Apple has released a firmware update for AirPort Extreme and Time Capsule base stations with 802.11ac Wi-Fi that’s aimed at improving security. The release addresses three denial-of-service vulnerabilities, an out-of-bounds read issue that could allow an attacker to leak memory, and a bug where not all user data was deleted after a base station factory reset. You must update your AirPort base station using AirPort Utility on your Mac or an iOS device with Apple’s AirPort Utility app installed. (Free, release notes)