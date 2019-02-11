Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Alfred 3.8

Running with Crayons has issued Alfred 3.8, fixing bugs in the keyboard-driven launcher related to transparency and text rendering in Mojave. It also ensures the key combo view fires an update when using the right-click popup menu, works around a Google Chrome issue where snippet auto expansion didn’t always function as expected, and adds in ideographic space keyword separator recognition for filter-based queries, such as file search, script filter, and dictionary. (Free for basic functionality, £23 for Powerpack, 2.9 MB, release notes, 10.9+)

Comments About Alfred 3.8

