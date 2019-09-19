Alfred 4.0.4

Share Facebook

Earlier this summer, Running with Crayons released Alfred 4.0, a major upgrade to the keyboard-driven launcher with numerous improvements and additions. The new version overhauled the preferences for improved discovery and performance, plus added a ubiquitous internal preferences search function for changing settings, editing a snippet or workflow, or finding a specific keyword or hotkey. Alfred 4.0 also added new workflow objects to help you create workflows quickly without having to code them, added support for creating rich text snippets, and introduced configurable sorting in File Navigation.

The company has now released version 4.0.4 with a variety of changes to File Search (including adding a macOS 10.15 Catalina iCloud Drive location to the default search scope). It also adds a warning at startup when a sync folder is set but the preferences are missing, updates the calculator to recognize “x” as multiplication, and improves the iTunes Mini Player to work with Catalina.

As with all previous versions of Alfred, you can use the core features for free, but purchasing a Powerpack license (for £23) gives you access to features like workflows, clipboard history, snippets, custom theming, file navigation, and more. If you purchased a Powerpack license in 2019 or have a Mega Supporter license (which provides a lifetime of free updates), you will receive a free upgrade. Single user or family licenses purchased before 2019 are eligible for a discounted upgrade. (Free for basic functionality, £23 for Powerpack, 3.1 MB, release notes, 10.9+)