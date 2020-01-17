Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 29 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Alfred 4.0.8

Running with Crayons has released Alfred 4.0.8, bringing various improvements to the keyboard-driven launcher. The update fixes the play/pause command subtext to note the Music app instead of iTunes in macOS 10.15 Catalina, updates Workflow iTunes command actions to show as Music command actions in Catalina, and overhauls the Alfred Remote iTunes example page to reflect the Music app. More notably, the update adds finding and opening AirDrop, Network, Computer, and iCloud Drive natively into Default Results for 10.14 Mojave and above; updates the LinkedIn search URL in the default Web search; switches the broken Weather Underground search URL for a Google Weather search; and adds Browse Folder in Alfred to browse the folder of the selected file. You can use Alfred’s core features for free, but purchasing a Powerpack license gives you access to features like workflows, clipboard history, snippets, custom theming, file navigation, and more. (Free for basic functionality, £23 for Powerpack, 3.1 MB, release notes, 10.9+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Alfred 4.0.8

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum