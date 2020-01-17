Share Facebook

Running with Crayons has released Alfred 4.0.8, bringing various improvements to the keyboard-driven launcher. The update fixes the play/pause command subtext to note the Music app instead of iTunes in macOS 10.15 Catalina, updates Workflow iTunes command actions to show as Music command actions in Catalina, and overhauls the Alfred Remote iTunes example page to reflect the Music app. More notably, the update adds finding and opening AirDrop, Network, Computer, and iCloud Drive natively into Default Results for 10.14 Mojave and above; updates the LinkedIn search URL in the default Web search; switches the broken Weather Underground search URL for a Google Weather search; and adds Browse Folder in Alfred to browse the folder of the selected file. You can use Alfred’s core features for free, but purchasing a Powerpack license gives you access to features like workflows, clipboard history, snippets, custom theming, file navigation, and more. (Free for basic functionality, £23 for Powerpack, 3.1 MB, release notes, 10.9+)