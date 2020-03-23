Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Alfred 4.0.9

Running with Crayons has released Alfred 4.0.9, bringing improvements related to macOS 10.15 Catalina to the keyboard-driven launcher. The update adds potential workarounds to a Catalina screen coordinates bug that could make Alfred’s window temporarily appear outside of the visible viewport when connecting a second display, correctly locates Desktop backgrounds to display in Alfred’s theme editor, and updates the Workflow templates sub-menu from iTunes to Music. Alfred 4.0.9 also adds a Workflow list filter option to show only disabled Workflows and fixes event threading issues in Snippet Manager. (Free for basic functionality, £23 for Powerpack, 3.1 MB, release notes, 10.9+)

Comments About Alfred 4.0.9

