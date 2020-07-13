Share Facebook

Running with Crayons has released Alfred 4.1, a major update bringing new and refined features to the keyboard-driven launcher including the capability to use one hotkey combo for multiple actions based on different contexts and embedding snippet placeholders within another snippet. You can now use a single hotkey combo mapped to multiple features (enabling the same keyboard shortcut to perform different tasks in different apps). The update adds three new workflow objects to improve file integration, enables you to add modifier keys to contact field types to create custom actions (such as Option-Return to call a phone number), adds an alternative Command-Return action to open the selected 1Password bookmark in 1Password instead of Open and Fill, and introduces interactive troubleshooting built into Alfred’s Help preferences to aid fixing common issues. (Free for basic functionality, £23 for Powerpack, 3.1 MB, release notes, 10.9+)