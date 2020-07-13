Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 30 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Alfred 4.1

Running with Crayons has released Alfred 4.1, a major update bringing new and refined features to the keyboard-driven launcher including the capability to use one hotkey combo for multiple actions based on different contexts and embedding snippet placeholders within another snippet. You can now use a single hotkey combo mapped to multiple features (enabling the same keyboard shortcut to perform different tasks in different apps). The update adds three new workflow objects to improve file integration, enables you to add modifier keys to contact field types to create custom actions (such as Option-Return to call a phone number), adds an alternative Command-Return action to open the selected 1Password bookmark in 1Password instead of Open and Fill, and introduces interactive troubleshooting built into Alfred’s Help preferences to aid fixing common issues. (Free for basic functionality, £23 for Powerpack, 3.1 MB, release notes, 10.9+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Alfred 4.1

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum