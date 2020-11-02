Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 30 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Alfred 4.2

Running with Crayons has published Alfred 4.2, a maintenance update that prepares the keyboard-driven launcher for the release of macOS 11.0 Big Sur. Alfred 4.2 also improves error reporting when unable to obtain Alfred update data, moves clipboard/snippet viewer preview text to the top left for easier visual scanning while scrolling, and improves memory management in the File System navigation summary panel. (Free for basic functionality, £23 for Powerpack, 3.1 MB, release notes, 10.11+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Alfred 4.2

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum