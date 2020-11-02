Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Running with Crayons has published Alfred 4.2, a maintenance update that prepares the keyboard-driven launcher for the release of macOS 11.0 Big Sur. Alfred 4.2 also improves error reporting when unable to obtain Alfred update data, moves clipboard/snippet viewer preview text to the top left for easier visual scanning while scrolling, and improves memory management in the File System navigation summary panel. (Free for basic functionality, £23 for Powerpack, 3.1 MB, release notes, 10.11+)