Agen Schmitz

Alfred 4.3.3

Running with Crayons has published Alfred 4.3.3 with improvements to the Mac-based keyboard-driven launcher’s Alfred Remote iOS command center app. Alfred Remote enables you to control the Alfred application on your Mac and keep frequently used actions at your fingertips via handy icons on your iOS device. Version 1.5 of Alfred Remote adds new grid options, enables button labels to be hidden, and ensures an installed Alfred Remote page gets correctly removed when deleting a workflow. Alfred 4.3.3 also fixes calculator floating point accuracy issues in macOS 11 Big Sur, ensures that Alfred is correctly hidden when using Return to open folders in Finder from Alfred’s File System Navigation, and fixes image saving throughout Alfred’s Preferences. (Free for basic functionality, £23 for Powerpack, 4.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)

