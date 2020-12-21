Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Running with Crayons has published Alfred 4.3, which is now a universal build that runs natively with both Intel-based and M1-based Macs (previously, the Apple Silicon build was available as a separate download). The keyboard-driven launcher also introduces two new default themes (Alfred Modern and Alfred Modern Dark), ensures that the Snippet count is correctly updated for a Collection when adding or removing Snippets, improves scrolling behavior in Conditional Utility when macOS scrollbars are set to always show, adds the capability to select a native macOS Visual Effect view to back Alfred’s window, and adjusts the wording on the sorting popup menu to clarify sort direction instead of ascending and descending. (Free for basic functionality, £23 for Powerpack, 3.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)