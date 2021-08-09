Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Running with Crayons has published Alfred 4.5 with the new Universal Actions feature (available for Powerpack users), enabling you to take any text, URLs, or files and perform actions on them from anywhere within Alfred or on your Mac using your Universal Action hotkey. Alfred includes over 60 default actions, such as copying to your Clipboard, saving as a Snippet, extracting URLs from a block of text, and more (see more details from this blog post).

Alfred 4.5 also now recognizes Numpad keys as special when using Dispatch Key Combo objects in Workflows and Remote, improves logic around mod key recognition for QuickLook, updates the calculator to limit the significant digits to prevent some floating-point rounding issues in macOS 10.15 Catalina and macOS 11 Big Sur, and updates the internal Alfred URL parser to correctly recognize empty authority based URLs. (Free for basic functionality, £29 for Powerpack, 4.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)