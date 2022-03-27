Alfred 4.6.5

Share Facebook

Running with Crayons has published Alfred 4.6.4 with improved result re-selection behavior in the keyboard-driven launcher’s results (helping maintain visual position where possible). The update also prevents results marked as invalid from latching in the default results, deletes workflows and snippets instead of failing for volumes that don’t support the recycle bin, and works around a macOS 12 Monterey bug that prevented Alfred from showing after using a secure entry field. Shortly after this release, version 4.6.5 was issued to improve threading in Export Diagnostics to ensure key code methods are called on the main thread. (Free for basic functionality, £29 for Powerpack, 4.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)