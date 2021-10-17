Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 31 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Alfred 4.6

Running with Crayons has published Alfred 4.6 with added compatibility enhancements for macOS 12 Monterey. The Mac-based keyboard-driven launcher improves handling of missing binary paths when running a Workflow script, updates built-in Google and Amazon workflows (using Ruby in place of PHP for default compatibility with Monterey), improves click behaviour with sensitive peripherals such as pen tablets, and adds an option on Keyword and Script Filter workflow inputs to control which are automatically treated as Universal Actions. (Free for basic functionality, £29 for Powerpack, 4.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Alfred 4.6

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum