Running with Crayons has published Alfred 4.6 with added compatibility enhancements for macOS 12 Monterey. The Mac-based keyboard-driven launcher improves handling of missing binary paths when running a Workflow script, updates built-in Google and Amazon workflows (using Ruby in place of PHP for default compatibility with Monterey), improves click behaviour with sensitive peripherals such as pen tablets, and adds an option on Keyword and Script Filter workflow inputs to control which are automatically treated as Universal Actions. (Free for basic functionality, £29 for Powerpack, 4.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)