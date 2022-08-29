Share Facebook

Running with Crayons has released Alfred 5.0.2, with fixes and improvements for the recent major 5.0 update. The update hides the folder’s icon file to match Finder behavior, improves the palette by prioritizing favorite items and adding Filter to the Running Apps palette for consistency, improves file writing, removes /System/Volumes/Data/ from path subtext, makes plaintext URLs clickable, and improves the Workflow Export dialog. (Free for basic functionality, £34 for Powerpack, 6.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)