Agen Schmitz

Alfred 5.0.5

Running with Crayons issued Alfred 5.0.4 with a couple macOS 13 Ventura tweaks for the keyboard-driven launcher, including cleaning up search result subtext for apps in the Cryptexes folder and updating Safari’s pre-cache location. The release improves home folder discovery when Folders in Home is selected (rejecting more potentially irrelevant folders), adds additional options to the “search scope Reset…” button, and enables Workflow user configuration values to be set and removed via AppleScript. Shortly after this release, version 5.0.5 was issued with some date placeholder rollbacks and enhancements. (Free for basic functionality, £34 for Powerpack, 6.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)

