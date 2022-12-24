Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Alfred 5.0.6

Running with Crayons issued Alfred 5.0.6 with early access to the Alfred Gallery platform, featuring a range of downloadable workflows from the Alfred community. Starting with around 100 workflows, the gallery has hundreds more in review for publishing in the coming month. You can install workflows directly into the app using the Install in Alfred button in the gallery and keep them updated to their latest versions from within Alfred’s Preferences.

The keyboard-driven launcher also overhauls its macOS Reindexing sheet and underlying framework, adds VoiceOver accessibility to Contacts Viewer, improves AppleScript behavior for updating and removing workflow configuration, updates some legacy Workflow icons, and adds an option to ignore Universal Clipboard file lists in the clipboard history. (Free for basic functionality, £34 for Powerpack, 6.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)

