Running with Crayons has released Alfred 5.0, a major upgrade for the free keyboard-driven launcher with a brand new Workflow Editor to provide improved accessibility and performance. (Alfred is free, but you can purchase the Powerpack for additional capabilities.) It features a new palette for more efficient workflow creation, enables you to save preconfigured objects (or groups of objects) as Prefabs to get you started more quickly, and offers a collection of configurable actions that can be added to workflows as building blocks via the Automation Task object.

The release also now uses Modern and Modern Dark as the default themes; improves icon rendering across the board; provides larger hit zones for buttons at the bottom of the Workflows, Themes, and Remote Pages lists; adds Swift and Python 3 to available script selections; enables drag and drop of snippets between collections in the preferences; and now requires macOS 10.14 Mojave or later.

If you purchased an Alfred Powerpack 4 license in 2022 or are a Mega Supporter (with free lifetime upgrades), you will receive a free upgrade to Powerpack 5. Other Powerpack owners are eligible for an unspecified discounted upgrade. (Free for basic functionality, £34 for Powerpack, 6.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)