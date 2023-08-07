Share Email

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook



Running with Crayons has issued Alfred 5.1.2, tweaking the file and app opening framework for macOS 14 Sonoma to fix the opening of Web pages saved as Web Apps. The update also improves passive Gallery Workflow update checking and clarifies wording on Prefab workflow message dialogs when no object is selected. Earlier this summer, version 5.1.1 improved VoiceOver in default results for files, updated the Amazon search URL to the latest format, and tweaked the Preferences Snippet table sizing to prevent header truncation. (Free for basic functionality, £34 for Powerpack, 5.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)