Running with Crayons has issued Alfred 5.1.3, updating the keyboard-driven launcher to address issues related to macOS 14 Sonoma. The update adds temporary mitigations to a Sonoma visual glitch until a workaround can be established and adds a Default Results Fixed Size preference for those experiencing rendering bugs in Alfred’s default results in Sonoma. The release also matches Safari’s behavior in defaulting to google.com for Google searches, adds additional countries to “Where are you” for website localization, and ensures using the Escape key within Alfred now closes the app regardless of stacked views. (Free for basic functionality, £34 for Powerpack, 5.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)