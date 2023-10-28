Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Alfred 5.1.4

Running with Crayons has issued Alfred 5.1.4 to remove a visual glitch and fix window sizing when using macOS 14.1 Sonoma. The keyboard-driven launcher fixes the File Action workflow trigger to filter for the specified file types strictly, tweaks the Powerpack preferences tab layout for visual clarity, renames the macOS metadata reindex button to Rebuild macOS Metadata Index, and tweaks Automation Tasks in the workflow editor to prevent stacked event listeners. (Free for basic functionality, £34 for Powerpack, 5.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)

