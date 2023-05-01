Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Alfred 5.1

Running with Crayons issued Alfred 5.1 with a lengthy list of improvements for the keyboard-driven launcher. The release adds a new Options sheet to configure and update Automation Tasks (and enables them to be added to the Workflow Palette), updates the Workflow Gallery icon hints for clarity, adds a new option to sort the workflow list by Gallery Updated, updates the Reveal File in Finder Action workflow object to reveal all paths in Finder instead of only first one, removes automatic lowercasing of keywords fields in input objects on saving, supports Quick Look for Alfred’s Clipboard History, adds an option to convert image data to PNG on pasting, updates the 1Password feature preferences to link to the Alfred Gallery 1Password workflow, and improves Markdown rendering. (Free for basic functionality, £34 for Powerpack, 5.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)

