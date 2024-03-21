Alfred 5.5

Share Email



Running with Crayons jumps to version 5.5 of its Alfred with new workflow components and improvements for the keyboard-driven launcher. The release adds a new Grid View object that shows image and file results in a visual layout, an editable Markdown and plain Text View, an Image View with automatically sized views, and a PDF View that enables you to select and copy text as well as change the page display. The update also resolves keyword variables on input objects in the Workflow Editor, shows a clickable macOS notification when Automation Tasks are missing, updates the Recent Documents Universal Action to load recent files in macOS 14 Sonoma correctly, and prevents text from slightly overflowing selection on right side of Alfred Window input fields. (Free for basic functionality, £34 for Powerpack, 5.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)