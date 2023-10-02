OmniFocus 3.15 and OmniOutliner 5.12

Share Email



The Omni Group has released version 3.15 of its OmniFocus task management app and version 5.12 of its OmniOutliner outlining and information-organization app with improved compatibility with macOS 14 Sonoma. OmniFocus addresses compatibility issues that could cause window elements to fail to display or close unexpectedly in Sonoma, fixes a bug that could cause iCloud plug-ins to fail to display, and enables server database backup creation to be optionally skipped when manually replacing a server database.

OmniOutliner fixes a crash when using the Help menu search with an empty clipboard in Sonoma and improves compatibility with linked resource folders stored in OneDrive. (OmniFocus: $49.99 new for Standard, $99.99 for Pro, or $9.99 monthly subscription, 67.1 MB release notes; OmniOutliner: $19.99 new for Essentials, $99.99 for Pro, or $4.99 monthly subscription, 37.9 MB, release notes; free updates and macOS 11+ for both apps)