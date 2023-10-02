Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

OmniFocus 3.15 and OmniOutliner 5.12

The Omni Group has released version 3.15 of its OmniFocus task management app and version 5.12 of its OmniOutliner outlining and information-organization app with improved compatibility with macOS 14 Sonoma. OmniFocus addresses compatibility issues that could cause window elements to fail to display or close unexpectedly in Sonoma, fixes a bug that could cause iCloud plug-ins to fail to display, and enables server database backup creation to be optionally skipped when manually replacing a server database.

OmniOutliner fixes a crash when using the Help menu search with an empty clipboard in Sonoma and improves compatibility with linked resource folders stored in OneDrive. (OmniFocus: $49.99 new for Standard, $99.99 for Pro, or $9.99 monthly subscription, 67.1 MB release notes; OmniOutliner: $19.99 new for Essentials, $99.99 for Pro, or $4.99 monthly subscription, 37.9 MB, release notes; free updates and macOS 11+ for both apps)

