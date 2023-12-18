Share Email



The Omni Group has released OmniFocus 4, a major upgrade for the task management app that brings a significant user experience redesign and universal compatibility across the Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. OmniFocus 4 redesigns its Fluid outline layout to provide quick access to the item details most relevant to you, brings inline editing for adding new items or quickly editing an existing item without leaving the outline, enables you to customize which fields are included in the redesigned Inspector, and allows Forecast items to be structured as a single flexible list. The release also brings back the capability to view location-based tags on a map in Nearby, expands hardware keyboard shortcut and navigation support, allows OmniFocus database backups to be optionally saved to iCloud Drive, and improves VoiceOver support and compatibility with native macOS Accessibility features. Shortly after this release, OmniFocus 4.0.1 was issued to address some bugs and crashes.

OmniFocus 4 is a universal cross-platform purchase: get full access to OmniFocus 4 on your Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch with a single license purchase or subscription. It requires a minimum of macOS 13 Ventura, iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and watchOS 9. The standard edition of OmniFocus 4 is priced at $74.99 as a one-time payment, while OmniFocus 4 Pro (with Focus Mode, custom perspectives, automation, and more) costs $149.99. OmniFocus Pro is also available as a subscription at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Owners of a previous license can upgrade at a 50% discount. ($74.99 new for Standard, $149.99 for Pro, or $9.99 monthly subscription, 50% discount on upgrades, 29.6 MB, release notes, macOS 13+)