Agen Schmitz

OmniFocus 4.0.3

The Omni Group has released OmniFocus 4.0.3, a maintenance update with a smattering of improvements and bug fixes. The task management app now prompts to import an existing archive file on the initial archive attempt, ensures that canceling archive location selection doesn’t trigger an error, correctly triggers an appropriate error when no archive file is available when selecting Open Archive, fixes a bug that could cause a previously typed note to become selected in the Inspector while typing, avoids applying note edits made in the Inspector to the incorrect item, and ensures that the Trust Always certificate setting persists across app launches. ($74.99 new for Standard, $149.99 for Pro, or $9.99 monthly subscription, 50% discount on upgrades, free update from version 4, 29.6 MB, release notes, macOS 13+)

