The Omni Group has released OmniFocus 4.0.4, fixing a bug that blocked setting custom images as custom perspective icons. The task management app now lists the Delete keyboard shortcut (Command-Delete) in the menu bar, ensures that notes entered in right-to-left languages like Hebrew and Arabic display correctly in the outline, makes Quick Entry customizable in the Standard edition, and resolves a crash incorporating a task from Shortcuts app when the target location contains a trailing forward slash. ($74.99 new for Standard, $149.99 for Pro, or $9.99 monthly subscription, 50% discount on upgrades, free update from version 4, 29.6 MB, release notes, macOS 13+)