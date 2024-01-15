Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 33 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

OmniFocus 4.0.4

The Omni Group has released OmniFocus 4.0.4, fixing a bug that blocked setting custom images as custom perspective icons. The task management app now lists the Delete keyboard shortcut (Command-Delete) in the menu bar, ensures that notes entered in right-to-left languages like Hebrew and Arabic display correctly in the outline, makes Quick Entry customizable in the Standard edition, and resolves a crash incorporating a task from Shortcuts app when the target location contains a trailing forward slash. ($74.99 new for Standard, $149.99 for Pro, or $9.99 monthly subscription, 50% discount on upgrades, free update from version 4, 29.6 MB, release notes, macOS 13+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments About OmniFocus 4.0.4

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum