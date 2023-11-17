Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Apple Configurator 2.17

Apple has released Configurator 2.17, adding support for the latest MacBook Pro and iMac models to the Mac utility that schools and businesses can use to manage and deploy software to multiple iOS and tvOS devices. The update also adds support for Shortcuts actions such as Find/Filter, Erase, Restore, and Update; enables shortcuts to run when devices are attached and detached; allows the removal of eSIMs when erasing devices; and fixes adding App Store apps to devices when running in macOS 14.1 Sonoma or later. (Free, 52.2 MB, release notes, macOS 14+)

