Agen Schmitz

Apple Configurator 2.9

Apple has released Configurator 2.9, the latest version of the Mac utility that schools and businesses can use to manage and deploy software to multiple iOS and tvOS devices. The update now reports phone number, ICCID, and IMEI details of connected Dual SIM devices in the device detail pane and cfgutil tool, enables you to use an Automator action to skip New Features Highlights in the Setup Assistant, and adds new configurable restrictions for Personal Hotspot modification and disabling server-side Siri logging. (Free, 63.9 MB, release notes, 10.14+)

Comments About Apple Configurator 2.9

