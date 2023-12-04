Share Email



The Browser Company has released Arc 1.19.1 with a couple of handy new features and loads of improvements for the Web browser. The update adds live pinned extensions to the URL Bar, introduces the Tab Handoff feature (which keeps your place on each tab regardless of which window you’re using), adds the capability to share links with quoted highlighted text (Edit > Copy URL as Quote and Copy Link to Highlight from the contextual menu), fixes a long-standing bug that prevented the Share button on an Easel from working in Peek, resolves an issue causing custom Space-switching shortcuts to be reset on restart, ensures that tabs restored from the Archive now automatically route back to the Space they came from, improves the speed of Arc Max’s ChatGPT Command Bar integration, and patches a critical Chromium security vulnerability. (Free, 371.7 MB, release notes, macOS 12.1+)