Share Email



The Browser Company has released Arc 1.21, enabling you to flip Split View orientation (top to bottom versus left to right) via the Split Controls button at the top of the split panel. The Web browser update also improves the truncation logic for full URLs in the toolbar, fixes a bug that prevented copy and paste of images into an Easel, improves Easel performance while moving a lot of content at once, updates Reader mode styling, resolves where you couldn’t share quotes containing an @ symbol, fixes a crash in Arc Notes caused by creating sublists, and tweaks the Easel Copy Link text to accommodate Dark mode. (Free, 375.2 MB, release notes, macOS 12.1+)