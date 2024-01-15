Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Arc 1.25.1

The Browser Company has released Arc 1.25.1, adding the capability to collapse the pinned tab section of the sidebar to make more space for your Today tabs. The innovative Web browser also adds a button that lets you open a peeked website in a split view with the tab under it, adds an option to disable the Share Quote button (and automatically deactivates it for Gmail, Slack, and YouTube), makes it easier to change your email or name in Settings > Account (or delete your account), ensures that Extension popups open near their buttons, makes some performance improvements to 5-Second Previews and Easels, and fixes a bug that prevented copying content from dev-tools. (Free, 375.2 MB, release notes, macOS 12.1+)

Comments About Arc 1.25.1

