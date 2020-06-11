Share Facebook

BeLight Software has released Art Text 4.0, a “massive” upgrade to the graphic design app for creating lettering and typography graphics, text mockups, and artistic text effects. The new Spray Fill tool enables you to create text from clouds, fire, coffee beans, leaves, Lego pieces, and more. 440 fill objects are included, and you can use your own photo objects. The update also brings font distortion effects for editing fonts beyond typeface options, introduces the Bump Map option to improve the Shading Materials feature’s bumping and embossing effects, adds support for creating Facebook 3D photos, adds a new template gallery that can be navigated by theme, and includes over 400 design templates (186 of them free).

Art Text 4 costs $29.99, and you can upgrade from a previous license for $19.99. It’s available from the Mac App Store at the upgrade price of $19.99 through 9 July 2020. ($29.99 new from BeLight Software or the Mac App Store, $19.99 upgrade, 722 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)