BeLight Software has issued Art Text 4.1, a maintenance update to the graphic design app for creating lettering and typography graphics, text mockups, and artistic text effects. The release adds new vector drawing tools (Pen, Move, Convert Anchor Point, Reverse Path Direction) for improved logo design, adds new badge and logo design templates plus 300 new vector icons and shapes, brings 137 new shapes for badge design, enables you to export to vector images for graphics with no raster effects, and introduces the Convert to Shape feature for editing text using vector drawing tools. ($29.99 new from BeLight Software or the Mac App Store, free updated from version 4, $19.99 upgrade, 748 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)