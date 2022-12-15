Share Email

BeLight Software has issued Art Text 4.2, adding a text animation feature that gives life to both 2D and 3D typography (check out a video explaining the text animation basics). You can export animations to MOV, MP4, M4V, and GIF video formats and share animation within the Art Text document. The graphic design app also revises the Document Size dialog and adds new presets, addresses a problem with the mask rotation slider, and makes various improvements relating to work with 2D textures. ($29.99 new from BeLight Software or the Mac App Store, free update, 750 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)