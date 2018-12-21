Share Facebook

Rogue Amoeba has released Audio Hijack 3.5.6, improving the display of audio devices to avoid unnecessarily repetitive names and enhancing the 10 Band EQ with more accurate marking across all input sample rates. The audio recording utility updates the Audio Capture Engine to version 9.1.4 to improve audio capture of OBS and Twitch, ensures the interface updates correctly when hotkeys for the Time Shift block are used, rejiggers the order of recording formats in the Recorder block, and makes minor improvements and optimizations to file playback in the Recordings tab. ($49 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 15.8 MB, release notes, 10.11+)