Rogue Amoeba has released Audio Hijack 3.5.7, with several bug fixes and an update of the Audio Capture Engine to version 10.0.1 (improving the reliability of audio capture). The audio recording utility ensures that the Menu Bar Meters block works as expected (with meters coming and going correctly), corrects several issues with audio playback in the Recordings tab (including lower CPU usage and patching memory leaks), makes a small improvement to the audio resampler, and corrects a rare problem with writing certain ALAC files. ($49 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 17.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)