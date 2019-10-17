Share Facebook

Rogue Amoeba has issued Audio Hijack 3.6.1, a maintenance release that updates the Schedule Helper to no longer incorrectly require so much authentication. The audio recording utility also further improves the tracking of USB audio devices (enhancing the tracking improvements introduced in the previous version), corrects a crash that could occur when the recording folder was missing, improves the new Denoise block to make its “Active” light more helpful, and provides some small VoiceOver tweaks. ($49 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 14.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)