Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 29 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Audio Hijack 3.6.1

Rogue Amoeba has issued Audio Hijack 3.6.1, a maintenance release that updates the Schedule Helper to no longer incorrectly require so much authentication. The audio recording utility also further improves the tracking of USB audio devices (enhancing the tracking improvements introduced in the previous version), corrects a crash that could occur when the recording folder was missing, improves the new Denoise block to make its “Active” light more helpful, and provides some small VoiceOver tweaks. ($49 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 14.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Audio Hijack 3.6.1

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum