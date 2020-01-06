Audio Hijack 3.6.3
Rogue Amoeba has issued Audio Hijack 3.6.3, adding the capability to capture audio from Siri and VoiceOver (selected from the Special Sources area in the Application source block). The audio recording utility also updates the Audio Capture Engine to version 11.1 with many unspecified backend enhancements, improves reliability by working around issues caused by Apple’s Bluetooth device handling, adds support capturing metadata from the TV app in macOS 10.15 Catalina, and improves tracking of USB audio devices. ($49 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 14.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)
Updating also updates the Declick, Dehum, and Denoise plugins, as described by Rogue Amoeba here:
I haven’t noticed a difference, but I’m no audio expert.
