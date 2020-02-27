Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Audio Hijack 3.6.4 and Piezo 1.6.4

Rogue Amoeba has released Audio Hijack 3.6.4 and Piezo 1.6.4, updating the audio recording utilities with a refreshed Audio Capture Engine that contains many backend enhancements and bug fixes related to dealing with aggregate devices. Audio Hijack also receives continued improvements to the tracking of USB audio devices to work around issues where devices don’t uniquely identify themselves. The company also made small changes to Piezo’s Welcome and Preferences windows to improve clarity. If you’re a TidBITS member, you can purchase Audio Hijack and Piezo (as well as other Rogue Amoeba apps like Fission and Airfoil) at a 20% discount. (Audio Hijack, $49, 15.1 MB, release notes; Piezo, $19, 9.7 MB, release notes; both are free updates and require 10.12+)

Comments About Audio Hijack 3.6.4 and Piezo 1.6.4

