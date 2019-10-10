Share Facebook

Rogue Amoeba has released Audio Hijack 3.6, adding compatibility with macOS 10.15 Catalina and improving the tracking and handling of physical input and output devices. Audio Hijack now automatically tracks devices across restarts and between ports, including USB audio devices that previously required re-selection after restarting your system. On Catalina, Audio Hijack works to replace the now-defunct iTunes with the new Music app in all relevant places. Audio Hijack also now requires 10.12 Sierra or higher.

The audio recording utility also now fully supports Dark mode (even though the app has always had a dark appearance), updates the Source selector so that it’s easier to capture audio from the Finder and Text to Speech, improves auto-splitting of files with millisecond precision, improves session names imported from the old Audio Hijack Pro, plugs a memory leak with the Broadcast block, and updates the backend Audio Capture Engine to version 11.0.1. ($49 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 14.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)