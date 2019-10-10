Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 29 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Audio Hijack 3.6

Rogue Amoeba has released Audio Hijack 3.6, adding compatibility with macOS 10.15 Catalina and improving the tracking and handling of physical input and output devices. Audio Hijack now automatically tracks devices across restarts and between ports, including USB audio devices that previously required re-selection after restarting your system. On Catalina, Audio Hijack works to replace the now-defunct iTunes with the new Music app in all relevant places. Audio Hijack also now requires 10.12 Sierra or higher.

The audio recording utility also now fully supports Dark mode (even though the app has always had a dark appearance), updates the Source selector so that it’s easier to capture audio from the Finder and Text to Speech, improves auto-splitting of files with millisecond precision, improves session names imported from the old Audio Hijack Pro, plugs a memory leak with the Broadcast block, and updates the backend Audio Capture Engine to version 11.0.1. ($49 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 14.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Audio Hijack 3.6

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum