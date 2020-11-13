Share Facebook

Rogue Amoeba has added initial compatibility with macOS 11.0 Big Sur to Audio Hijack 3.7.6, Piezo 1.6.9, and Airfoil 5.9.4. The Audio Hijack and Piezo audio recording apps and Airfoil wireless audio broadcasting app also include the updated Audio Capture Engine 11.5 (featuring Big Sur compatibility), and all three apps ensure that updates to the names of Loopback virtual audio devices are now immediately reflected.

Shortly after these releases, Rogue Amoeba issued Audio Hijack 3.7.7, Piezo 1.6.10, and Airfoil 5.9.5, each with backend updates to improve compatibility with the new M1 chip-based Macs (see “Apple M1 Chip Powers New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini,” 10 November 2020). If you’re a TidBITS member, you can purchase Audio Hijack, Piezo, and Airfoil (as well as other Rogue Amoeba apps like Fission and Airfoil) at a 20% discount. (Audio Hijack, $49, 21.1 MB, release notes; Piezo, $19, 10.2 MB, release notes; Airfoil, $29, 20.2 MB, release notes; all three are free updates and require 10.13+)