Rogue Amoeba has released Audio Hijack 3.7 with a new Live Stream output block, enabling you to transmit to RMTP servers and services offered by major platforms, including Periscope, Twitch, and YouTube. You’ll be able to stream a live feed while recording a podcast, playing a bedroom concert, or unleashing a DJ set upon the world. While designed around audio content, the Live Stream block also offers a supplemental video feed for broadcasting track title display, audio visualizers, and more. Rogue Amoeba notes that the Live Stream feature is considered in beta and will continue to be improved in subsequent updates.

Audio Hijack 3.7 also updates the Audio Capture Engine to version 11.1.4 with backend enhancements for device tracking and workarounds for issues with Bluetooth, improves the System Audio block’s interface for clarity and simplicity, and ensures tags and other text fields are now saved fully before passed to other applications. ($49 new, free update, 16.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)