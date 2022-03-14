Share Facebook

Rogue Amoeba has released Audio Hijack 3.8.11, updating the handling of Audio Unit effects on M1-based Macs. Effects are now hosted in a separate process to avoid crashes caused by misbehaving plugins as well as improve support for Intel-based plugins running in emulation on M1 processors. The Audio Capture Engine has been updated to version 11.7.8 to improve reliability when using Bluetooth audio devices, and Audio Hijack properly recognizes audio from EVE Online. ($49 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 28.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)