Rogue Amoeba has released Audio Hijack 3.8.4 and Piezo 1.7.3, updating Audio Capture Engine to version 11.7 with an upgraded sample rate converter and improved drift correction. Both audio recording apps now support capturing audio from Xcode’s Simulator and make accessibility improvements to the Installer and Quick Tour. Audio Hijack also improves support for VoiceOver, providing better read-outs for disabled blocks as well as the On/Off switch within each block’s popover. (Audio Hijack, $49, 28.7 MB, release notes; Piezo, $19, 17 MB, release notes; both are free updates and require macOS 10.13+)