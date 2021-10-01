Share Facebook

Rogue Amoeba has added initial compatibility with macOS 12 Monterey to Audio Hijack 3.8.6, Piezo 1.7.5, and SoundSource 5.3.6. The company updated its core Audio Capture Engine for each, and the three apps now require 10.14 Mojave or later.

Audio Hijack and SoundSource add a new AirPlay Receiver special source on Monterey, enabling you to adjust audio sent to the Mac via AirPlay. Audio Hijack also ensures that you won’t hear rare audio artifacts when sources come and go, improves handling for built-in EQ effects when an audio source provides invalid data, and improves the sample rate matching (clock synchronization) for audio devices.

SoundSource pares down playback latency for application sources when no third-party plug-ins are applied, ensures the Super Volume Keys feature now works as expected when using macOS’s Fast User Switching, improves compatibility with the PSP Microcomp audio unit plug-in, and addresses a rare conflict that could cause audio distortion when using Voice Memos. (Audio Hijack, $49, 30.2 MB, release notes; Piezo, $19, 17.9 MB, release notes; SoundSource, $39, 25.2 MB, release notes; all three are free updates, have 20% discounts for TidBITS members, and require macOS 10.14+)