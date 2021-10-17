Share Facebook

Rogue Amoeba has released Audio Hijack 3.8.8, improving compatibility with macOS 12 Monterey, updating the Audio Capture Engine to version 11.7.6, and improving title track transmission for better compatibility with the MegaSeg DJ app. In the previous version 3.8.7 release, the audio recording and streaming utility added support for the Signal Mac app as a VoIP audio source, resolved an issue where audio could be distorted with pops and clicks, and patched a memory leak that could impact long-running sessions. ($49 new, free update, 27.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)