Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 31 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Audio Hijack 3.8.9 and Piezo 1.7.7

Rogue Amoeba has released Audio Hijack 3.8.9 and Piezo 1.7.7, adding full compatibility with macOS 12 Monterey and updating the underlying Audio Capture Engine to version 11.7.7 with several small improvements for even more reliable audio capture. Audio Hijack renames Schedule Helper to just Scheduler to better fit in the Login Items table of the Users & Groups System Preference and fixes a bug that caused session names to incorrectly become editable when the Home window was opened automatically. If you’re a TidBITS member, you can purchase Audio Hijack and Piezo at a 20% discount. (Audio Hijack, $49, 28.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.4+; Piezo, $19, 18 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+; both are free updates)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 31 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Audio Hijack 3.8.9 and Piezo 1.7.7

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum