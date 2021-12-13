Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Rogue Amoeba has released Audio Hijack 3.8.9 and Piezo 1.7.7, adding full compatibility with macOS 12 Monterey and updating the underlying Audio Capture Engine to version 11.7.7 with several small improvements for even more reliable audio capture. Audio Hijack renames Schedule Helper to just Scheduler to better fit in the Login Items table of the Users & Groups System Preference and fixes a bug that caused session names to incorrectly become editable when the Home window was opened automatically. If you’re a TidBITS member, you can purchase Audio Hijack and Piezo at a 20% discount. (Audio Hijack, $49, 28.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.4+; Piezo, $19, 18 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+; both are free updates)