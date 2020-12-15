Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

Audio Hijack 3.8, Piezo 1.7, and SoundSource 5.2

Rogue Amoeba has added full compatibility with macOS 11 Big Sur and initial support for M1-based Macs to Audio Hijack 3.8, Piezo 1.7, and SoundSource 5.2. The Audio Capture Engine is updated to version 11.6, and the three apps now respect the user-specified system-wide Accent color in 10.14 Mojave and later, as well as Big Sur’s new Multicolor option.

Audio Hijack and Piezo will now capture both halves of conversations for users beta testing voice and video calls in the WhatsApp Desktop app. SoundSource will now load emulated (non-native) plugins on M1-based Macs; improves support for metering plug-ins like TC Clarity-M, Flux SoundGrabber, and Waves Loudness Meter; properly captures QuickLook audio in the Finder in 10.15 Catalina, and correctly displays its icon on secondary screens. (Audio Hijack, $49, 27.5 MB, release notes; Piezo, $19, 16.1 MB, release notes; SoundSource, $39, 23 MB, release notes; all three are free updates and require macOS 10.13+)

Comments About Audio Hijack 3.8, Piezo 1.7, and SoundSource 5.2

