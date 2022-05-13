Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Audio Hijack 4.0.3

Rogue Amoeba has issued Audio Hijack 4.0.3, a wide-ranging maintenance update with a plethora of improvements and bug fixes for the audio-recording workflow app. The release adds a built-in Open Recording in Editor script to pass audio files to the audio editor specified in the preferences, improves templates to pick apps more intelligently, tweaks the Input Switch so it no longer incorrectly takes three or more connections in manual connections mode, ensures that deleting a recording that’s currently playing stops playback, improves handling of recordings where a paused Recorder has its Split button pressed, and adds a Safe Start option to prevent any windows and auto-run sessions from opening. ($64 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, $29 upgrade from version 3, free update from version 4, 29.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.4+)

Comments About Audio Hijack 4.0.3

