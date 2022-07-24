Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Audio Hijack 4.0.4

Rogue Amoeba has issued Audio Hijack 4.0.4, updating the audio-recording workflow app’s Audio Capture Engine (ACE) to version 11.8.3 with improved audio capture reliability. ACE includes a workaround for issues with FaceTime volume, improves handling of poorly implemented Audio Units, and reduces CPU usage in many common audio flows. The Audio Hijack update also substantially improves the performance of the Recordings list found in each session, adds visual enhancements for better legibility throughout the app, updates the Recording Inspector to show in-progress recordings better, and makes multiple fixes and improvements to ensure that block popovers behave optimally. ($64 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 32.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.4+)

